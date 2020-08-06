One French death, 24 injured after Beirut blast By

© . French Junior Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne speaks during a session of questions to the government at the National Assembly, in Paris
PARIS () – One Frenchman, architect Jean-Marc Bonfils, has died while a further 24 French people were injured in Tuesday’s massive warehouse explosion in Beirut, French government ministers have said.
Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot announced Bonfils’s death in a tweet. Junior foreign affairs minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne added on Thursday that, of those injured, three had serious injuries.
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Beirut on Thursday.
