Obese woman, 26, who was warned she had pre-diabetes sheds 150LBS

A woman who was once too overweight to sit in an ‘ordinary chair’ and was warned she had pre-diabetes has gained new-found confidence after shedding 150lbs.

Danielle Hoshia, 26, from Hoboken, New Jersey, had been obese since childhood and would often spend a staggering two hours gorging on bacon, eggs, and toast for breakfast.

But Danielle decided ‘enough was enough’ when reaching her heaviest weight of 294lbs and realizing she was too big to sit in a standard chair – doctors also revealed that the tax accountant was pre-diabetic and at risk of having high cholesterol.

So Danielle made a New Year’s resolution to get in shape, kicking off her fitness journey by downloaded a fitness app that tracked her daily calories. Now weighs under 135 lbs. She also started exercising and has since completed a half marathon.

Danielle said: ‘I was obese my whole life from when I was a kid. In college, I gained a lot of weight in a short amount of .

‘If I went for breakfast I’d spend two hours there. I never cared about calories. The dining hall was buffet style. I’d wake up and eat bacon, eggs, and toast, but three times the normal portion.

‘I didn’t know how much I was eating. Once I started tracking what I ate, I realized what I was putting into my body. I was so overweight I couldn’t sit in a chair.’

Danielle made a New Year resolution and downloaded a fitness app after reaching her heaviest weight of 294lbs.

She said: ‘I went to the doctor and was told it’s not about my appearance anymore, but my health. I had pre-diabetes and I was at risk for high cholesterol.

‘It was a New Year’s Resolution. I downloaded My Fitness Pal and had to stick to certain calories and find healthy foods. I pretty much ate the same things I was already eating, just much less.

‘I’d wake up and eat oatmeal with a banana and go to the gym for a few hours. At lunch, I’d have this huge eight egg white omelet.

‘Now, I limit myself to two high calorie meals and do intermittent fasting. I like to eat a lot, so I have breakfast and dinner and fast from around 8am to 6pm. I also carb cycle, having one high carb day for every two low carb days.’

Danielle also got into exercise. She started off slowly and built up her routine as she became fitter.

She added: ‘In the beginning, I physically couldn’t do anything. I started out slow. I knew I’d have to be easy on myself.

‘I downloaded the Couch to 5k the app. I completed the app in two to three months and I was able to run a 5k in 30 minutes.

‘When I broke the 200 pound mark, I reached out to my friend and asked if she could teach me how to strength train.

‘After I got into lifting, we started getting ready for races. First we did a 5k. Then we did an 8k, a 10k, before finally completing a half marathon.’

Danielle now weighs under 135 lbs and is brimming with confidence, adding: ‘I was super insecure prior to losing weight and really just kept to myself. But right now, I’m focusing on my career.’