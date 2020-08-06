NSW Police officer charged with attempted rape of schoolgirl he met on duty at Sydney train station

One of the two police officers charged with attempting to rape a 17-year-old schoolgirl, was on duty when he initially befriended her at a train station in Sydney’s south-west.

Angelo Dellosa, 30, a married father of two from Moorebank, and James Delinicolis, 29, from Concord West, have been charged with alleged attempted sexual assault of the teenager in March this year.

Both are friends and two senior constables attached to Bankstown’s Police Transport Command.

Court documents allege Delinicolis “used his position and authority as a New South Wales police officer to engage a 17-year-old during the course of his duties for the purposes of procuring a sexual relationship”.

It’s alleged the now suspended officers filmed sex acts before attempting to sexually assault the girl. Dellosa allegedly incited Delincolis to carry out the sexual assault.

The pair have also been charged with producing child abuse material.

Professional Standards officers arrested the pair yesterday after receiving reports of their alleged misconduct in June.

Dellosa and Delinicolis applied for bail without lawyers but were refused by a magistrate at Sutherland Local Court yesterday afternoon.

Both of them will remain in custody at Silverwater’s Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre until their next court appearance on September 15.