NRL news | Sharks warned off James Tamou as Andrew Fifita replacement by Andrew Johns

Cronulla should chase young stars rather than trying to replace injury-hit Andrew Fifita with another big-money veteran in James Tamou, Andrew Johns says.

The Mole revealed this week that the Sharks were interested in signing Panthers captain Tamou to take Fifita’s mantle as leader of the Cronulla pack.

Fifita is contracted until 2022 and reportedly earns $850,000 per season, making him the NRL’s highest-paid prop. Once the game’s premier front-rower, he’s still just 31 but has battled constant knee problems.

Tamou, also 31, is on a reported $750,000 at Penrith, making him a top-five earning prop. His body was aged better than Fifita’s but still has plenty of miles on the clock.

With Cronulla having invested heavily in big-name players with mixed results, rugby league Immortal Johns told Wide World of Sports that they needed to change tack.

Panthers captain James Tamou. (Getty)

“He’d fit in but me personally, I wouldn’t be buying James Tamou,” Johns said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“He’s upwards of 30. I’d be going out with that money … if you’re looking at Tamou, you’re looking at probably $600,000-$700,000. You can buy two or three really good young forwards, up-and-comers, 20-21.

“I’d be chasing some young guys. Spencer [Leniu], he’s the guy I’d be going after.

“If I was the Sharks, I’d be chasing two young, really strong front-rowers.”

Brad Fittler pointed out that Leniu was signed with Penrith until the end of next season. Also, that Cronulla were set to lose an outstanding young prop – Toby Rudolf – to the Warriors, unless he was able to escape a three-year contract. Rudolf has backflipped on wanting to join New Zealand but the situation remains unresolved.

Fittler said that Fifita was becoming a burden for Cronulla, having gradually become affected by knee problems.

Sharks prop Andrew Fifita. (Getty)

“It’s hard with Fifita. The thing I have noticed is that because he’s a big man … if you’ve got a knee injury and you’re a big man, it’s hard to stay super fit,” Fittler said on Freddy and the Eighth.

“He looked huge [early in the season]. He had the good game against Manly, had a lot to do with that result, so he’s contributed.

“But going forward, it’s hard. To be carrying a fella like that who’d be on pretty good money, that’s a big sacrifice for the club.”

Johns said that Fifita’s knee problem had had a particular impact, given his brand of football. The Tonga and former Kangaroos Test star was at his best when boasting explosive mobility.

“That was his bread and butter. When they’d have the long distance [runs], like 2km time trials, he would win it. He would beat all the outside backs and the fit guys.,” Johns said.

“Obviously when you’re carrying that sort of chronic knee injury, you can’t do the training, you can’t do the speed work. But then also, because you’re compensating with the way you’re running, then other things go; your back goes and …

“So it’s a tough one for Andrew but at the start of the year, he looked huge.”

Andrew Fifita runs during a Cronulla trial game in March. (Getty)

Fifita is listed at 118kg by the Sharks. He said in June that he had come back from the NRL’s COVID-19 shutdown deliberately bigger, playing at 119kg to feel more powerful; though his recent performances may have undermined that logic.

Unlike Johns, Fittler said that Tamou could be a good player to bring in with Fifita waning.

“You talk about James Tamou, I think he’s learnt an awful lot over the past couple of years,” Fittler said.

“Coming down from winning a competition at the Cowboys, to becoming a leader at the Panthers, a little bit of mixed fortunes in amongst there and now the team they have now … I’m sure the Sharks could benefit from him.”