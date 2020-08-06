NRL news, Jackson Ford trips Luke Keary, Andrew Johns weighs-in

Dragons youngster Jackson Ford could be set for a stint on the sidelines after he was placed on report for an apparent trip on Roosters superstar Luke Keary.

Ford was reckless as he dove into Keary with a soccer-like slide tackle when he realised he wouldn’t be able to reach the halfback crossing over for the Roosters’ final try in their 24-14 win on Thursday night.

Keary was flung off balance as his head came crashing down into the turf but still managed to find the grounding, albeit visibly rattled when he got to his feet.

Upon review, Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns spotted the foul play which was initially missed by the on-field officials, and he pulled no punches on the Dragons youngster.

Jackson Ford has found himself in hot water for a ‘dangerous’ trip on Luke Keary. (Nine) (Nine)

“Is that a trip? Jackson Ford that is,” Johns said in commentary for Nine. “That is dangerous.

“Jackson ford will come over. Look how Keary lands there. Watch the way Keary lands, he gets him totally off balance. Keary lands straight on his head.

“He’s had a history with concussions, Luke Keary. That could have been really dangerous. Well, it was dangerous. He could have knocked him completely out.”

Rugby league icon Phil Gould is usually the last man to protest heavy-hitting, but the veteran was equally appalled by the shocking challenge which be believes would have been a send-off even in his day.

“Well that’s nearly the send-off offence,” Gould said. “In the old days that’s a send-off.

“You can’t do that. There are ones where you get wrong-footed and you stick a foot out but this is one where he’s actually can’t get there with his hands and he’s kicked out with his legs.

“It’s a send-off, that should have been a send-off.”

Asked after the match for his thoughts on the challenge, Keary was coy.

“I don’t think it was on purpose, oh maybe it was.”