Nicole Richie’s Kids Found This NSFW Post

Just wait until they find the “Simple Life.”
Nicole Richie has one of the most iconic early 2000s pasts.
The Simple Life was a legitmite cultural shift.
In the mid-2000s, Nicole married Joel Madden.
They’ve been married for 14 years and married for over nine. Which, honestly, is way longer than I thought!
They have two tween kids, 12-year-old Harlow Madden and 10-year-old Sparrow Madden.
And now those kids are digging up shit.
One of Nicole’s kids was scrolling deep into her Instagram and found a questionable post from 2016.
The post shows Nicole in her full 2016 cat-filter glory licking the camera while wearing a penis headband. It says: “This puss puss loves a D!”
“This Puss puss loves a D!” (lolol)
One of Nicole’s kids found the Instagram and texted her.
Now let’s wait for them to watch The Simple Life.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!