Nicki Minaj Expresses How Much She Admires Megan Thee Stallion’s Ambition & Decision To Finish College

On Wednesday, #MeganTheeStallion shared her @variety cover on @instagram with the caption, “Unbreakable.” While Meg was discussing her own life, #NickiMinaj also spoke to the magazine and shared what she most admired about the Hot Girl herself.

“One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education,” said Minaj. “It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time. Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.”

When the Savage Remix first hit, the Houston native was very excited about the collab with Queen Bey and rightfully so. In an emotional IG live, she expressed her gratitude.

So, it is no surprise that she also spoke about Beyonce’ and the relationship they have with one another. In the interview with Variety, she also stated, “In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life. She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time.”

Get it, gworl!