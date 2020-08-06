NCAA Coaches Poll: Clemson edges Ohio State for No. 1 in college football’s preseason top 25 rankings

The 2020 college football season might be in doubt, but that won’t stop the preseason polls.

USA Today released the Amway Coaches Preseason Top 25 on Thursday , and Clemson is ranked No. 1 for the second straight season.

The Tigers, which have made the College Football Playoff each of the last five seasons, led all schools with 1,589 points. Clemson returns quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is ranked No. 1 in Sporting News Top 40 players for 2020 .

Ohio State, which lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals last season, is ranked No. 2. The Buckeyes have won the last three Big Ten championships. Three SEC schools round out the top five in Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Those schools have combined to win the SEC championship the last three seasons.

NCAA Coaches Poll: Top 25 rankings for 2020 preseason

RANK SCHOOL POINTS 1 Clemson (38) 1,589 2 Ohio State (17) 1,555 3 Alabama (4) 1,495 4 Georgia 1,345 5 LSU (6) 1,330 6 Oklahoma 1,315 7 Penn State 1,199 8 Florida 1,176 9 Oregon 1,164 10 Notre Dame 1,012 11 Auburn 898 12 Wisconsin 887 13 Texas A,amp;M 807 14 Texas 703 15 Michigan 687 16 Oklahoma State 524 17 USC 521 18 Minnesota 494 19 North Carolina 415 20 Utah 241 21 UCF 232 22 Cincinnati 229 23 Iowa 204 24 Virginia Tech 143 25 Iowa State 135

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 111; Boise State 111; Arizona State 88; Kentucky 73; Memphis 71; Baylor 66; Washington 65; Louisville 62; Miami 58; Appalachian State 31; Navy 17; Virginia 13; Air Force 12; Mississippi State 9; Texas Christian 7; Washington State 6; Tulane 5; California 5; UL Lafayette 3; Southern Methodist 3; Nebraska 3; Stanford 2; Pittsburgh 1; Kansas State 1; Indiana 1; Duke 1.