Miheeka Bajaj Opts for a Fuscia Lehenga for her Mehendi Ceremony

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati are set to tie the knot on August 8, 2020. Earlier today, we shared pictures of the bride-to-be from her haldi ceremony, looking pretty in a bright yellow lehenga and jewelry that made her look captivating. Now new picture of her from the mehendi ceremony has floated online. Miheeka chose to wear a fuscia pink lehenga with a long blouse on top studded with mirrors. Subtle make-up and soft curls in her hair rounded up the perfect look.

Rana’s father confirmed to a news channel that the wedding will only have 30 guests that too just from the family. No friends of the couple have been invited due to the pandemic. Check out the picture below.