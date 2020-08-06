Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh reportedly accuses Ohio State’s Ryan Day of cheating in Big Ten call

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh got prickly with Ohio State coach Ryan Day earlier this week and accused him of cheating during a virtual Big Ten meeting, according to a report from Bucknuts.com that ESPN later confirmed.

Harbaugh supposedly cut off Day mid-sentence and alleged the Buckeyes had started on-field player instruction before conference rules permitted.

“How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?” Day responded.

The incident led a fired-up Day to tell his team afterward that he intended to “hang 100” on the Wolverines. The rivals are scheduled to face each other on Oct. 24.

Harbaugh has yet to beat Ohio State since arriving at Michigan (0-5) despite his deep hatred for the Buckeyes and high expectations for his program.

The coach is also infamous for his tendency to sidestep social conventions and go after rivals. His heated relationship with Pete Carroll in the college ranks and NFL was a constant backdrop to USC-Stanford and 49ers-Seahawks matchups.

Day took over for Urban Meyer at Ohio State on a permanent basis in 2019 and holds a 16-1 record. He led the Buckeyes to wins in all three games of Meyer’s 2018 suspension.