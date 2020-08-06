Michelle Obama Partly Blames Donald Trump for Her Low-Grade Depression

Instagram

The former First Lady reveals during her Spotify podcast that she’s been dealing with a mental health issue, ‘not just because of the quarantine,’ but also because of Trump’s handling of the civil unrest.

The current social situation in the U.S. has taken its toll on Michelle Obama’s mental health. The former First Lady has revealed in a new episode of her Spotify podcast that she has been dealing with “low-grade depression” during quarantine and she partly blamed Donald Trump for it.

“Spiritually, these are not fulfilling times,” Mrs. Obama admitted during a discussion about mental health with former NPR anchor Michele Norris. “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression. Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration – watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

The wife of Barack Obama was referring to the nationwide civil unrest amid the Black Lives Matter movement, slamming the way Trump’s administration is handling it. Noting public’s cry for police reform, she added, “I don’t think I’m unusual in that.”

“I have to say, that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another, story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed, or falsely accused of something, it is exhausting,” the former FLOTUS continued sharing. “And, it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life in a while.”

As to how she’s managing the “low-grade depression,” Mrs. Obama said she’s finding way to stay connected with friends and family.

The civil unrest which is marked with a number of protests in cities across the states has been going on for months now, following the death of several black people in the hands of authorities, namely Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Instead of calming public’s anger, President Trump has been calling protesters “thugs” and threatened to use violence to stop them.

Trump has sent federal agents to cities like Portland, where they are grabbing peaceful protesters off the streets and throwing them in unmarked vans. He also threatened to deploy U.S. troops to Washington, DC after protesters rallied outside the White House.