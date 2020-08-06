Meghan McCain Leaving ‘The View’? Co-Host Addresses Rumor She’s Fired

RELATED STORIES

Meghan McCain has had it up to here addressing her future on The View.

The co-host was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night when Andy Cohen presented her with a viewer question about whether she’d return to ABC’s daytime chatfest following the birth of her first child. That’s when she lost her cool.

“Why does everyone ask me if I’m getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?” she erupted. “No other host has to deal with this BS.

“Yes, I’m coming back,” she confirmed. “It’s an election cycle.”

McCain has been co-hosting The View via satellite since March due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that, for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,” she said at the time. But even before that, there were rumors swirling that McCain was on her way out. Shortly thereafter, a fiery exchange with moderator Whoopi Goldberg went viral.

As of now, McCain is the sole conservative voice on The View. Fellow right-wing panelist Abby Huntsman, whose co-hosting stint lasted all of 16 months, left the show in January.

Now entering its 24th season, The View dais consists of McCain, Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments to address the hot topic at hand.