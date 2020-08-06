Max Verstappen hits out at ‘stupid’ idea for Imola race

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has hit out at Formula One’s planned return to the Imola circuit later this year, calling proposals for a two-day weekend “stupid.”

The track will hold its first Grand Prix since 2006 later in November, but the crowded F1 calendar has forced the sport’s governing body to change the format of the weekend.

The normal Friday practice sessions have been eliminated completely, leaving drivers with just a single session on Saturday morning before qualifying.

Given the cars haven’t run at the circuit for more than a decade, Verstappen says such a move is crazy.

“If we would have had it on a track that we know and we have been driving with the cars we have nowadays, I think it’s not a problem at all,” said Verstappen.

“At the end, it’s the same for everyone, so there is no problem with that, but I just think it’s a bit wrong.

“Give us two sessions to just sort a few things out, just make sure everything is working well instead of just one session.

“The two-day format, I don’t really care, but then give us two practice sessions. Even it’s better to do two one-hour sessions than one one-and-a-half.

“I think it’s a bit stupid.”

Despite his misgivings over the practice schedule, Verstappen says he’s happy to return to the circuit which hosted the San Marino Grand Prix for more than 20 years.

Sebastian Vettel with Max Verstappen (Getty)

“I’m very excited to go racing there. I just think it’s a bit wrong how they did it. It’s a shame. It’s a great track,” he said.

Verstappen’s teammate Alex Albon agreed, suggesting there are plenty of other opportunities to trial a two-day format.

“It would to me make a bit more sense to do a two-day event on a track like [Silverstone] where we’ve done a double-header,” said Albon.

“We don’t really need to do three days at the same circuit. It would be better.

“I think it would be a good idea to test it out now, and give us the three days at Imola.”