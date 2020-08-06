Matt Rowell signs contract extension with Gold Coast Suns

The Gold Coast Suns have received a major boost with No.1 pick Matt Rowell signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club through the 2023 season.

Rowell enjoyed arguably the most dominant first four AFL games of anyone in the league’s history before suffering a shoulder injury in Round 5 against Geelong.

However, despite the tiny body of work from the 19-year-old, the Suns were impressed enough to extend his deal by a further two years.

I’m very excited to commit myself to the Gold Coast Suns,” Rowell told the club’s website.

“I’ve loved the football club since I’ve arrived and I couldn’t be happier to extend for another two years.

The Gold Coast Suns, led by No.1 pick Matt Rowell, have been sensational this season. (Getty)

“Getting to play my first game was really something special, I’ve been dreaming of it my whole life.

“I loved running out with the boys and to be a part of a few wins for the club was exciting. I can’t wait to have that feeling again.”

Gold Coast GM of football operations Jon Haines was thrilled with the signing, highlighting the significant impact Rowell had made on the Suns’ culture.

“We have no doubt that impact will continue to grow as his career progresses at the Suns and his commitment is further evidence of the playing groups commitment to each other and the future,” he said.

Currently sidelined through injury, it remains to be seen whether Rowell will return to complete the remainder of his impressive first AFL season this year.