Mark Taylor criticises umpires for bad light call

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has joined the chorus of criticism over the umpires’ decision to suspend play in the first Test between England and Pakistan for bad light.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth took players from the field at Old Trafford to widespread disbelief, with the light deemed too bad for play.

That was despite England having two spinners bowling at the time, with Dom Bess and Joe Root operating in an attempt to keep the game going.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan described the decision to suspend play as “bloody bonkers.”

Under the old laws, the decision about whether to play on or not was up to the batting side, but a decade ago that power was taken away from the players, with the umpires now making the call.

Taylor, who used to sit on the ICC cricket committee, found it hard to justify the decision to leave the field.

“In my time on these various panels the umpires were encouraged to stay on the field, pretty much at all costs,” Taylor told Wide World of Sports.

“I just don’t understand it, if you’ve got two spinners bowling and no-one looks like getting hurt, I can’t see why you’d go off.

“It’s crazy, I don’t understand it at times. Sometimes in cricket we don’t help ourselves. The goal should always be to maximise the amount of play.

“Obviously everyone’s health and safety is paramount but you can’t remove every possible risk. There has to be a little bit of common sense used, and I don’t think they got it right.

“I don’t understand the logic behind it.”

Jofra Archer of England talks to umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough about bad light. (Getty images)

Taylor applauded the decision of Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali to bat first upon winning the toss in overcast conditions that gave the seam bowlers some assistance.

Pakistan finished the opening day at 2-139, with opener Shan Masood on 46 and Babar Azam on 69, the pair having put on an unbroken stand of 96 after the visitors lost two quick wickets, including Azhar for a duck.

“I was delighted to see Pakistan bat first after they won the toss. I thought that was a brave move because England had four quick bowlers. They took up the challenge,” Taylor said.

“I reckon there would have been Pakistan sides of the past that would have looked at the conditions at Old Trafford, with a bit of cloud around and they would have bowled first.”