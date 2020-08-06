Mariah Carey’s Son Calls Out Fan Who Urges Others to Stop Asking Him Personal Question

Instagram

Through a TikTok video, Moroccan Scott Cannon calls out the fan who says, ‘Please stop asking him personal questions as his mother will have no choice but to shut down his account.’

–

Moroccan Scott Cannon, who is known as Rocky, has no problem answering personal questions from fans. In fact, he actually likes doing that. Thus, when someone is trying to be considerate and urging others not to ask the son of Mariah Carey something personal again, he doesn’t hesitate to call the person out.

Rocky uploaded on TikTok on Wednesday, August 5 a video addressing the issue, showing a fan’s comment that read, “Please stop asking him personal questions as his mother will have no choice but to shut down his account.” In response to the fan’s comment, Rocky said, “First of all, I don’t know who you are and you don’t need to worry about me.”

He continued, “Second of all, my mom will not do that. So please don’t do that, and I like actually answering comments and replying to them. And my life is not your business, no offense. I’m just saying.”

<br />

Rocky is Mariah’s son with ex-husband Nick Cannon, with whom the singing diva also shares Monroe. Even though they have separated, the two remain on good terms as they co-parent their twins amicably. Both of them often go on family vacations and attend various public events such as Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards together with their kids.

Speaking of the key to successful co-parenting, “The Masked Singer” host shared with Us Weekly that one should put their children first before their ego. “We got our egos and this selfish behavior [but] when you put your children first, you understand that it’s all unconditional love. All that other stuff just falls apart,” he told the gossip site at the Dame Dash Studios launch last year. “I always want what’s best for my children.”

He added of their children, “They are hams! They love a camera, they love a microphone. They’re onstage every night with Mariah, and they’ll take over the show if they don’t get their mics [taken] from them.”