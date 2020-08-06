Mammootty has not stepped out of his house since 150 days, reveals Dulquer Salmaan

While the lockdown rules have eased out a bit in the country, it looks like South megastar Mammootty is setting new lockdown goals. According to reports in a leading daily, Mammootty’s son and actor Dulquer Salmaan revealed that his superstar father had not stepped out of his house for the last 150 days.

Dulquer Salmaan in a conversation revealed that his father had not stepped out ever since the lockdown was announced in March. The superstar it seems loves to set self goals. Staying indoors for such a long duration was his way of pushing himself to see for how long he could stay without stepping out. Amidst the lockdown, Mammootty however continued with his hobby of photography. Dulquer further said that he even offered to drive his father in his car, but the actor rejected the offer. Now this is some some self goal. We salute the superstar’s grit.