Malika Haqq Responds After Being Accused of Shading Baby Daddy O.T. Genasis

After the star comments, ‘A Father who wants to be a father,’ underneath a video of a father and his daughter, people are convinced that she shades her baby daddy.

Malika Haqq wants people to stop turning something positive to negative. The social media star has hit back at the accusation that she threw shade at her baby daddy, O.T. Genasis, after leaving a comment underneath a video of a father playing around with his daughter in a green field.

Malika was so mesmerized by the father who immediately consoled his daughter when the latter cried. She commented underneath the video, “A Father who wants to be a father,” along with a heart-eyes emoji. Even though Malika’s comment was clearly a compliment, a number of people on the Internet were convinced that it was her way to shade O.T. for not being able to be as good as the father in the video.

Someone said, “It’s 2020, do we not know by now that a baby will NOT change a man? Malika pls..,” as one other wrote, “Throwing subliminals at O.T Genasis.” Meanwhile, an individual commented, “You had a baby by a whole gang member and rapper who has a dead beat history.. WTF do you expect.”

Malika, catching wind of people’s reactions to her comment, did not remain silent. The “Sky High” star clapped back, “Y’all sure know how to take a positive and make it a negative. I did not have a father and I always admire girls, women that do. I praise good fathers as I do good mothers. Good parenting contributes impact-fully on the positive people we have in this world. If you know you.”

Malika gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Ace Flores, with O.T. on March 14. She announced the birth of the little bundle of joy two days later, sharing on Instagram a photo of her newborn son’s little hand on top of her hand and O.T.’s.