Home Business Malaysia charges former finance minister with corruption By

Malaysia charges former finance minister with corruption By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during an interview with in Putrajaya

2/2

KUALA LUMPUR () – Malaysia’s former finance minister and senior opposition leader Lim Guan Eng was charged with corruption on Friday relating to soliciting a bribe for a $1.5 billion infrastructure project, state news agency Bernama reported.

Lim, arrested on Thursday night, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Anti-graft officials have said he will face two more charges next week.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©