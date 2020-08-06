Malaysia charges former finance minister with corruption By

© . Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during an interview with in Putrajaya
KUALA LUMPUR () – Malaysia’s former finance minister and senior opposition leader Lim Guan Eng was charged with corruption on Friday relating to soliciting a bribe for a $1.5 billion infrastructure project, state news agency Bernama reported.
Lim, arrested on Thursday night, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Anti-graft officials have said he will face two more charges next week.
