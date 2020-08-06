Mabinogi’s Latest P.E.T. Update with New Dungeons and Bosses

Article content

Explore New Dungeons with More Powerful Pet Companions Starting August 13

LOS ANGELES — Nexon’s free-to-play fantasy MMORPG, Mabinogi, is receiving another whimsical update as “P.E.T.” Part 2hits the game on August 13. After acquiring the Pet Training Skill in Part 1, players will soon be challenged to defeat new dungeons and bosses alongside their pets.

Players will be able to cross the Geata north of Mag Mell to explore the new dungeons, Forest of Four Seasonsand Dynamic Lands, where mighty bosses await players and their pets. At the Forest of Four Seasons, players will encounter the beautiful and mightyFleur, who trains fairy youth, and meet Kerune in the Dynamic Lands who will challenge them to friendly duels.

Depending on the mission difficulty, you can gain Pet Trainer items such as Faded Fynn Beads, perfumes, and gems. Defeating Fleur in the Forest of Four Seasons will also offer rewards such as Fleur’s Wings, outfit, Grass Tiara, and more, while defeating Kerune will award players with Kerune’s Horn, Appearance Scroll Fragment, Fleur’s Grass Tiara, and more.