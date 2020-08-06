Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Authorizes Water & Power To Be Shut Off At Homes Having Large Parties Amid Pandemic

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Wednesday that he is not here for the parties amid the global pandemic, and he will authorize the city to cut off utility service to properties where the large gatherings are hosted.

Starting Friday,” the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will cut off water and power service in “egregious” cases where unpermitted large parties and gatherings take place,” according to CBS Los Angeles.

Prior to Garcetti’s announcement, City Councilman David Ryu announced a new motion that penalizes property owners who hold large gatherings in violation of public health orders and the city’s party house ordinance, which became law in 2018.

This comes days after a large house party took place in Beverly Crest that left one person fatally shot and 2 people injured.

As we previously reported, #LAPD responded to a party at the Beverly Crest mansion, but couldn’t break up the gathering without an arrest warrant, according to reports.

A person identified as the head of security stated they were going to be there until 3am, when the party was scheduled to end. It’s also being reported that the event was hosted by an unidentified NFL player, according to @cbsla.

