Lizzo Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios To Develop Original Content

#Roommates, although she has already successfully conquered the music industry with chart-topping songs, a multi-platinum album and a handful of Grammys—Lizzo is now set to takeover Hollywood. It has just been announced that she signed a new deal with Amazon Studios to develop her own original content.

According to @HollywoodReporter, Lizzo is getting into business with Amazon Studios courtesy of a new first-look deal. During Amazon’s recent virtual Television Critics Association session, Lizzo officially announced the news. In the new partnership, she will have total control to develop her own television projects through Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform.

Speaking about her latest foray into the world of Hollywood, Lizzo said “I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon. Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

The Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, expressed a similar sentiment when explaining why partnering with Lizzo was the right choice:

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

She is the latest celebrity to receive a first-look Amazon deal, along with Viola Davis and Brad Pitt. As you know, Lizzo made her film debut in last year’s hit movie “Hustlers” alongside Jennifer Lopez and Keke Palmer.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!