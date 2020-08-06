Lil Wayne Shows How Much He’s in Love With GF Denise Bidot in Instagram Post

Instagram

Lil Wayne is head over heels with new girlfriend Denise Bidot. The “Sucker for Pain” hitmaker showed it publicly in his recent Instagram post, featuring a picture of his model girlfriend.

In the Wednesday, August 5 post, Denise was featured showing off her brightest smile while on her bed. It seemed like she was shirtless in the picture.

“Stop sleepin on love,” so the rapper wrote in the caption. Denise responded to his post, writing in the comment section, “They can’t sleep on us boo. Love is too real. Te amo con todo mi corazon.”

Fans, meanwhile, thought that Wayne’s totally in love with Denise for him to post such a gushing post. “Weezy in love love, one fan wrote in the comment section. Another added, “my boy in love!”

Prior to this, it was Denise who raved the “6 Foot 7 Foot” hitmaker. “Thank you for loving me the way you do baby,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 28 alongside a picture of Wayne kissing her. “Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king.”

Lil Wayne and Denise first sparked romance rumors in June after fans noticed that Denise is the only person Tunechi follows on Instagram. Additionally, Wayne confirmed that he’s currently in a relationship during an interview with Nicki Minaj on “Young Money Radio” on June 12.

Denise later confirmed their relationship by sharing their PDA pictures. The brunette beauty also posted on her Instagram Stories photos of her and the rapper cozying up to each other. He landed a kiss on her cheek with his arm around her shoulder in one snap and the lovebirds shared a smooch in another. Denise captioned the images, “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us [a heart emoji].”

Their relationship comes just two months after the “Lollipop” spitter called it quits with his ex-fiancee La’Tecia Thomas, whom he was first romantically linked to in 2019.