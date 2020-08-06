Lightspeed CEO sued for allegedly stealing tech used to launch firm

Article content continued

According to the suit, Dasilva worked at Brenrose and helped develop a POS software called Iron, which he then used to develop Lightspeed’s Onsite product. About six months after leaving Brenrose, Dasilva launched Lightspeed and sold the Onsite software to stores offering Mac computers and other Apple products, the same kind of firms to which Brenrose had sold, the suit reads.

Brenrose filed for bankruptcy in October 2004, at which point it owed creditors about $2.8 million. Two Quebec-based firms, 99257 Canada Ltd. and 3811981 Canada Inc., subsequently acquired Iron and all intellectual property rights to the software, according to a December 2019 ruling by the Quebec Superior Court. The two firms filed the lawsuit against Dasilva and Lightspeed and have agreed to share the payout with Brenrose’s former president Rosenberg if they win.

Dasilva and Lightspeed have jointly filed a countersuit accusing the defendants of “proceeding without conducting any reasonable inquiry into the facts alleged, most importantly in respect of whether or not Lightspeed Onsite actually reproduces any substantial part of IRON, which it clearly does not.”

Lightspeed declined to comment. Dasilva and attorneys for the numbered companies did not respond to requests for comment. Attempts to contact Rosenberg were unsuccessful.

The lawsuit was first filed four years ago in June 2016. The parties entered into negotiations, but after several extensions, those talks broke down. In court filings from April 2018, Lightspeed’s attorney asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, declare it “abusive” and order the payment of damages. The company made the same request in June 2019, and also asked the court to force several individuals and corporations to be added to the lawsuit.