LeBron James says NBA will go on whether or not Donald Trump watches it

LeBron James didn’t want to respond at length about President Donald Trump’s plan to boycott watching NBA games, but the Lakers star said a lot anyway.

James told reporters Wednesday night that the “basketball community” isn’t concerned that Trump said he’ll change the channel whenever he sees players taking a knee during the national anthem. Earlier in the day, Trump reiterated to Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” morning show that kneeling is, in his eyes, disrespectful to the American flag.

“The game will go on without his eyes on it,” James said with a slight laugh. “I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could(n’t) care less.”

LeBron James on Donald Trump saying he won’t watch any more NBA games because people have kneeled to protest systemic racism during the national anthem: “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.” pic.twitter.com/l9sP7LiFsi — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 6, 2020

James also encouraged people to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

MORE: LeBron says he hopes kneeling players made Kaepernick proud

“I hope everyone — no matter the race, no matter the color, no matter the sides — see(s) what leadership that we have at the top in our country and understand that November is right around the corner and it’s a big moment for us as Americans. If we can continue to talk about what we want better, want change, we have an opportunity to do that.”

NBA players are using the league’s return to play after its four-month COVID-19 hiatus to speak out on social justice issues. They’re kneeling during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality; they’re wearing phrases on the backs of their jerseys (James opted not to wear one); and they’re speaking at length to media about race.