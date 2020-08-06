Lady GaGa Scratched Ariana Grande’s Eye With Her Long Nail During Video Shoot

Instagram

In a behind-the-scene video of her ‘Rain on Me’ music video, the Mother Monster accidentally ‘shanked’ her collaborator with her long nail during rehearsal.

Lady GaGa chased Ariana Grande around a dance rehearsal studio after accidentally scratching her eye during a “Rain on Me” video run through.

The two pop superstars were perfecting their moves when Gaga’s fingernails connected with her pal’s cheek, and the moment was caught on camera. It aired during the latest instalment of the “Poker Face” singer’s “Gagavision” Internet docu-series.

“I shanked her with my nail by accident dancing,” Gaga explains.

“Lady Gaga scratched my eye!” Ariana added. “It’s an honour, I hope it scars.”





Gaga then chased Ariana, trying to apply Neosporin antiseptic cream to her wound, stating, “Listen to your mom! You have a scratch on your face, you can’t get infected before the video! Please let me put Neosporin on it!”

Grande ran off yelling, “Oh my God, you’re two days older than me!”