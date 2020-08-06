Kylie Jenner’s New Cleavage-Baring Photo Might Be Her Sexiest Yet

Kylie Jenner is baring more than ever before.

In a photo posted by her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is showing off a new bob haircut, sultry makeup and most notably, some serious cleavage!

Wearing just a robe in the boob-baring snapshot, a freshly made up Kylie is giving the camera a fierce, all-knowing stare. And thanks to Ariel—better known as makeupbyariel on Instagram—who used neutral tones to achieve a chiseled contoured look, all of Kylie’s facial features are perfectly accentuated.

Ariel captioned the sultry photo, “Almost XXIII,” referencing the number 23, since 22-year-old Kylie is about to celebrate her birthday in a matter of days.

There’s no telling if the mom to two-year-old Stormi Webster will stick with the shoulder-grazing bob—courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero—especially since she’s been opting for an extra-long, waist-length ‘do as of late.