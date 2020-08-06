Kim Kardashian Reaches Settlement in Legal Feud With Paparazzo Over Instagram Picture

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has settled legal feud with a shutterbug who sued her for posting a paparazzi picture on social media without permission.

Kim Kardashian has settled a lawsuit with a U.S. photographer, who sued her for sharing a picture he took of her and husband Kanye West on Instagram without permission.

The reality TV star posted the black-and-white photo of the couple smiling at one another on her social media channel back in October 2018, but professional photographer Saeed Bolden claimed he took the loved-up snap and therefore owns it.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Bolden said he never gave the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star permission to use the photograph nor did she pay him to use it, and he therefore sought compensation.

But now, in new legal documents released by the District Court of New York and obtained by Britain’s The Sun newspaper, the case has come to an end.

“It is hereby noticed that this case has settled and the case should be dismissed with prejudice, with each side to bear their own costs and attorney’s fees,” the documents read.

The lawsuit’s conclusion comes amid a turbulent time for Kim – it’s been reported that she and Kanye have flown to a Caribbean island for a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage after Kanye’s latest bipolar episode saw him making disrespectful allegations about his other half.