Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Daughter North Chooses to Be With Him Amid Marriage Issues

Additionally, a new report suggests that the ‘KUWTK’ star, the ‘Gold Digger’ musician and their family doesn’t want paparazzi to follow them during the trip to a tropical island and take photos of them.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North West is a daddy’s girl. Amid report that there’s trouble in the TV star and the rapper’s marriage, it is said that North chooses to be with her rapper dad in his Cody, Wyoming ranch.

“North knows that mommy and daddy are going through things and shocked Kim by proclaiming [she wants to go live with her dad],” the insider says to In Touch of the 7-year-old, adding that she is “the ultimate daddy’s girl.”

Kim and Kanye previously were reported to be having a family vacation as the “Gold Digger” hitmaker and his son Saint West were photographed on Sunday, August 2 taking on a private plane to a tropical island. A new report suggests that this time, they don’t want paparazzi to follow them during the trip and take photos of them.

A source tells TMZ that the family is planning to have a total radio silence during the vacay. They are allegedly staying in a fortress, “an estate that is so remote it’s virtually impossible for trespassers to get close.”

In photos that previously circulated online, the Atlanta-born rapper and his son Saint got picked up by a private jet in Wyoming though the destination is currently unknown. The father-and-son duo were seen on board the same private jet with what appears to be his security team in tow.

While the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was nowhere to be seen in the paparazzi photos, the plane reportedly took off from Los Angeles earlier in the morning, prompting people to assume that the reality TV star and the couple’s other kids were already inside the plane when the photos were taken.

The vacation arrived following Kim and Kanye’s tearful reunion in Wyoming on Monday, June 27. and the “Jesus Is King” musician seemingly had an intense conversation. The meeting marks the first time for Kim to have a face-to-face interaction with Kanye in weeks.

“As soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car,” a source claimed. “Kim is hysterically crying” as she “hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks.”