Khia Accuses Tamar Braxton of Faking Suicide Attempt

Facebook/WENN

People have mixed reactions to the ‘My Neck, My Back (Lick It)’ rapper’s claims that the ‘Love and War’ singer faked her ‘death’ to get out of her contract with We TV.

–

While sympathy has poured in for Tamar Braxton following her health scare last month, Khia is apparently not feeling a bit of it. The rapper/songwriter has instead accused the R&B songstress of faking her suicide attempt or as she called it, faked her “death.”

During the latest episode of her online “Gag Order” series posted on Monday, August 3, the “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” hitmaker claimed that the “Braxton Family Values” star faked her “death” to get released of her contract with We TV. She noted that it worked because the network has announced that it released the reality TV star from their contract due to her health condition.

Khia, who was born Khia Shamone Chambers, went on slamming the Braxton family, “who never gives back to the community but always wants out support.”

<br />

Weighing in on Khia’s claims about Tamar, people have left mixed responses in the comment section of the video. “Why is she not canceled yet. Y’all need to stop posting her !! this is disgusting,” one person called out the 42-year-old media personality.

“Distasteful and low budget!!!” another blasted Khia’s web series. A third user echoed the sentiment as adding, “This disrespectful on so many levels.”

Some others, surprisingly, think that Khia was telling the truth. “Welp… Facts is facts,” an agreeing user wrote. “The best case scenario is Tamar used suicide as a bargaining tactic cause she signed a bad contract in her desperation to be famous, she’s basically setting mental health awareness back decades.”

“Y’all upset because she’s reading her and telling the truth? She reads everybody,” another responded to the critics. Someone else chimed in, “Khia just said what everybody was thinking. The s**t felt like a dramatic plot to get out of her contract.”

Tamar was rushed to the hospital on July 16 after her boyfriend David Adefeso found her unresponsive from possible suicide attempt. Breaking her silence in a July 30 Instagram post, she admitted that her “darkest” days had driven her to attempt suicide. “It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice,” she wrote, encouraging people to take mental illness seriously after what happened to her.

On the same day, We TV announced that it decided to part ways with the star “to honor her request,” “as she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time.” The network will still air her new reality series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!“.

However, Tamar denied that she has been released from her TV contract. “LIES!! no one has talked to a lawyer, or to me, sent a flower or card, text to me or NAN!!! THIS is the abuse and Lies I am talking about,” she tweeted. “This is not helping my mental state. They just won’t stop until they see me out of my mind or dead.”