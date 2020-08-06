Kevin Hart Responds To Ellen Degeneres Backlash

Kevin Hart has responded after receiving backlash for speaking out in defense of Ellen Degeneres.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f*cking planet,” he wrote.

“She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate sh*t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon….This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences…. It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen.”

In a new video, Kevin spoke on the backlash he has received.

Kevin is upset about the number of messages and phone calls he has been receiving since he spoke out in support of his friend. Kevin also said that he supported Nick Cannon throughout his difficult time, but says that Cannon went to his home — he didn’t do it in public.