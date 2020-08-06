Keke Palmer to Host the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

Keke Palmer is hosting the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards!

On Thursday, Aug. 6, the network announced that the Hustlers star will front the upcoming award show, set to air live on Aug. 30. “We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s “VMAs” host,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Along with this announcement, MTV also released its first promo with Keke and her character from True Jackson, VP. “True, I’m hosting the MTV Video Music Awards!” Keke tells her Nickelodeon character, who now goes by True Jackson, CEO, in the clip. “The VMAs! Summer’s biggest stage with the world’s biggest artists.”

Later on in the video, the 26-year-old recruits True Jackson to help her create a look that says “snack, sticky, thick.”