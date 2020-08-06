Keke Palmer Reveals That She Is Joining ‘The Proud Family’ Reboot & Introduces Her Character

It looks like we are getting closer to the highly anticipated reboot of the animated series “The Proud Family.”

On Thursday, Keke Palmer took to social media to announce that she will be a part of the show’s reboot, and she also took the time to introduce her character, Maya.

Keke shared the animation of her character and said, “There’s a new girl coming to town! Prepare to fall in love with 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by ME!!!”

Now Keke is no stranger when it comes to voiceover work. She has starred in the “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and “Ice Age: Collision Course” franchise as the woolly mammoth Peaches.

As we previously reported, Kyla Pratt, who voices the show’s main character, Penny Proud, confirmed that the show was making its return earlier this year. She also revealed that she show will not be returning to its original home Disney Channel, but Disney’s streaming service Disney+.

Back in February, the show’s creators said, “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

According to the Disinsider, Keke’s character Maya will clash with Penny Proud at first, but eventually, both ladies will work to gain each other’s respect.

The rest of the original cast is also expected to return and reprise their roles on the hit animated series.

The Proud Family originally aired on Disney Channel from 2001-2005.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94