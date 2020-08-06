Katy Perry Says 2017 Album Flop Sent Her to Weeklong Therapy as She Struggled With Depression

People Magazine/Brooke Nipar

The ‘Roar’ singer reveals she went to therapist to help her survive the ‘darkest’ years of her life amid depression following the lukewarm reception of her album ‘Witness’.

Katy Perry went on a gruelling weeklong therapy retreat as a part of her “mental and spiritual journey” back from depression.

The pregnant pop superstar was forced to cancel her planned destination wedding to fiance Orlando Bloom and push back the release of her sixth studio album “Smile”, out later this month (Aug20). due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with People magazine, the “Firework” hitmaker admitted that undergoing intense therapy has helped her to survive the “darkest” years of her life, and left her well-equipped to handle unexpected challenges.

“Having a great partner, having a sound mind, continuing to do the work, I’m not as flinchable,” explains the star, who has been open about her battle with depression, sparked by the flop of her 2017 album Witness”. “I’m not untouchable or invincible, but it’s a little bit more like water off a duck’s back.”

Now Perry insists, ahead of the release of “Smile”, she is “full of resilience, full of joy and love.”

“After being on a rocket ship and just going straight up, it was just a small change in the trajectory, but it felt seismic,” says Perry, who also pressed pause on her romance with Bloom during her mental health battle. “It’s been two-and-a-half years of trying to find my footing. It’s so easy for me to work, work, work and avoid, but I had to go on a mental and spiritual journey.”

Perry compared her lowest moments to a “nightmare,” adding, “You feel like you’re being attacked, and you can’t wake up.”

The singer credited the Hoffman Process (a weeklong personal-development retreat that helps participants dig into negative behaviours conditioned from childhood) – for helping her to be able “to take the wheel back.”

“It got me out of this desperate loop of being the best pop star ever,” she insists. “I just really want to be a human being and have the dimension of life.”

“I get to live life, and I get to bring life into the world. Finding the gratitude in this pain has been a real journey, but the outcome is worth it.”