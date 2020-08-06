Kartik Aaryan gives out four essentials for a fit body

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken up our daily routines and how. With social distancing becoming the need of the hour, everyone is now forced to stay in and observe quarantine.

While it is tempting to binge on food while you’re bored at home, it’s important that we don’t take our fitness for granted. To provide some fitness inspiration, we provide you some tips Kartik Aaryan gave us during our interview with the actor. Listing below are the four essentials Kartik Aaryan follows in order to remain fit:

1. It’s a myth that for vegetarians to build abs and muscles; they need to take pills/steroids. These are harmful.

2. Crash dieting doesn’t help. Follow a diet plan and gym regime you can stick to instead.

3. Avoid sugar completely but include some salt in your diet.

4. Give yourself at least four months for the results to be evident.

Well, we certainly agree with every word. What about you?