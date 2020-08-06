Justin Bieber Calls the Moment He and Hailey Baldwin Got Baptized Together ‘Special’

Instagram

In some pictures that the ‘Baby’ singer posts on Instagram, the married couple, who was raised devout Christians, is seen in a pool while holding on to their pastor’s hand.

–

Justin Bieber has treated his fans to another set of pictures of his personal life. On Wednesday, August 5, the “What Do You Mean?” hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share photos from the moment he and wife Hailey Baldwin got baptized together.

The pair, who were raised devout Christians, were seen in a pool while holding on to their pastor’s hand. The 26-year-old Canadian singer was shirtless with khaki pants, while the 23-year-old model donned an orange bikini.

“The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life,” the “Sorry” singer wrote in the caption. “Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”

<br />

One of the couple’s friends, E! News and Today Show entertainment journalist Jason Kennedy, wrote in the comment section, “One of the top moments of my life doing this with you.” Justin’s former Pastor Carl Lentz also sent his best wishes, writing, “Amazing. Love you.” It’s unclear when the ceremony took place.

Back in 2015, the Hillsong pastor claimed in an interview with GQ that he baptized Justin in 2014 in NBA player Tyson Chandler‘s bathtub. “People say we cater to celebrities, and I say, yes, we do,” Carl said. “Celebrities deserve a relationship with God. Celebrities deserve a place to pray.”

He said during the interview that they turned to the athlete to help host the baptism. “I said, ‘[Tyson], I’m in a jam here. I have JB with me, he wants to get baptized,’ ” Carl recalled, before adding, “He’s like, ‘Done. Easy.’ ”

As for Justin, he’s been open about turning to the Bible for guidance. “There are probably a lot of things I would change. I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things,” Justin shared. “If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage.”

“I know this sounds crazy,” he continued. “Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody… I would have probably saved myself for marriage.”