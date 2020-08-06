JobKepper rules changed following second Victoria lockdown

JobKeeper’s new tougher eligibility rules will be reversed to give employers easier access to payments in a backflip by the federal government to deal with the economic fallout of Victoria’s shutdowns.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has won cabinet approval to add to the $85.7 billion scheme.

The cost of easing the criteria is expected to be $15 billion.

Earlier, Mr Frydenberg said changes to the scheme were a “direct result” of the spiralling COVID-19 crisis in Victoria, where 471 new cases and a further eight deaths were recorded today.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

Thousands of businesses have been forced to close under stage four restrictions imposed in the state, with around 250,000 jobs expected to be lost.

The federal government announced tightening of the JobKeeper scheme only three weeks ago, with tougher criteria and payments to drop to $1200 a fortnight from September.

Mr Frydenberg said payments would still decrease from the current $1500 per fortnight, but the criteria is set to be adjusted to deal with the economic blow of Victoria’s second wave.

“(JobKeeper is) a national program, it’s a temporary program, but it’s been an economic lifeline right now for 3.5 million Australian workers and nearly one million Australian businesses,” Mr Frydenberg told A Current Affair earlier.

“It’s playing a critical role in our economy and obviously in Victoria it’s going to be really heavily relied on, not just today but over the months ahead as those businesses continue to do it tough.

“There are a lot of things that we’re doing that are helping to keep people in work and helping to cushion the blow for what are really difficult times.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the eligibility test would be adjusted so employers only had to show a fall in turnover in the quarter to the end of September compared to the same period last year in order to qualify, opening the payments up to more people.

More details are expected to be revealed later today.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348.