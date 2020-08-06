Jennifer Lopez and Fiance A-Rod Touring Baseball Stadium Amid Mets Takeover Rumors

WENN

J.Lo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are spotted visiting Citi Field, a baseball stadium in Queens, as they are reportedly keen to purchase the New York Mets.

–

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez have been spotted touring Citi Field amid reports suggesting the couple is considering buying the New York Mets.

The stars visited the Queens baseball stadium on Wednesday (05Aug20), both wearing face masks as they checked out the field, locker room and facilities.

ESPN sources claim Lopez and Rodriguez are part of a group of investors interested in buying the Mets.

The news story appears to have been confirmed by former football star Brian Urlacher, who is among the group of investors.

“Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it’s pretty cool,” he told ESPN. “It’s especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man.”