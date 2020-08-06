Jennifer Grey Officially Confirmed for New ‘Dirty Dancing’ Movie

WENN

The ‘Red Oaks’ actress has been announced by Lionsgate to serve as an executive producer and star in a new adaptation of the Oscar-winning romantic drama movie.

Lionsgate boss Jon Feltheimer has confirmed “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood” – Jennifer Grey is starring in and executive producing a new “Dirty Dancing” movie.

Jonathan Levine has been attached to oversee the film, which Feltheimer tells will be just like the 1987 original, which raked in almost $220 million (£167.4 million) at the global box office.

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” the CEO said.

Grey signed on last month (Jul20).