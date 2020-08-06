Jason Derulo Vows to Never Visit Will Smith’s House Again After Filming Hilarious Video

Instagram

Quickly jumping in the newly-launched Instagram Reels feature that rivals TikTok, the ‘Want to Want Me’ singer goes to the ‘Bad Boys for Life’ actor’s house only to get treated like a piece of laundry.

Jason Derulo and Will Smith have teamed up for a double dose of hilarity in a new Instagram video. Making use of the newly-launched Instagram Reels feature that rivals TikTok, the two stars filmed the scary Hoodie Transition that has been made famous earlier on the video-sharing application.

In the short clip, the 51-year-old actress was selecting a gray hoodie from an array of hung clothes. After removing the hanger and smelling it, he threw it on the table, but the piece of clothes turned into Jason. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum quickly apologized as the singer shouted in pain for being slammed into the furniture.

Captioning the video shared on his page, Will cheekily wrote, “Secret to @jasonderulo’s silky voice? Fabric softener⁣⁣.” Jason, meanwhile, jokingly vowed that he would never return to the actor’s house again, as he captioned his own post, “I’m never going back to @willsmith house.”

As soon as the video was uploaded, people left mixed reactions in the comment section. “somebody get @jasonderulo some ice,” one user jokingly wrote. “Sacred the hell out of me,” another confessed, while a third one shared her/his same experience as claiming, “I turned the sound on at the wrong time and friggin jumped lmao.”

Others praised Will for his social media contents. “Still unmatched when it comes to content,” one raved, while another called him the “Content King.” Someone else added, “Will’s IG content remains undefeated.”

Some others made jokes that poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith‘s confession about her past “entanglement” with August Alsina. “Don’t get entangled with Jeda (sic),” one person quipped. “I smell another entanglement,” another remarked.