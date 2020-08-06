Jana Kramer Feels ‘Terrible’ Having to Halt Filming Over Early Symptoms of Pneumonia

Instagram

The former ‘One Tree Hill’ actress, who had only just started filming a new untitled movie project when she fell ill, assures fans that she tested negative for COVID-19.

Singer and actress Jana Kramer has been left devastated after having to halt filming on her new movie to focus on her health.

The “One Tree Hill” star had only just started filming a new untitled project when she fell ill and reveals doctors diagnosed her with the early symptoms of pneumonia.

“I’m really upset right now,” emotional Jana told her fans via an Instagram Story video on Wednesday (August 05). “I just got back from the ER. I have pneumonitis, which is early on pneumonia (sic).”

“I was having a really hard time breathing. I got tested again for COVID, it is negative again, so somehow whatever my head cold (was) went into my lungs.”

Producers have agreed to stall filming until Kramer feels better, but she admits she feels “terrible” about not being able to work.

“I’m just so upset about it,” she added. “I’m going to rest for the two or three days (and) take a bunch of medicines.”

<br />

Kramer is also shutting down social media so she can focus on getting better: “I’m going to be off here for a minute, because If not, I’m going to continue to be upset, because I’m not working. Love you guys. Sorry for the sob story, but I just wanted you to know why I’m going dark,” she explained.

Jana celebrated the start of the new movie, which began on Monday (August 03), by posting a snap of herself with love interest Brandon Quinn.