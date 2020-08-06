James Charles Sorry for Shading Alicia Keys Over Beauty Line: ‘I Should’ve Read More’

Instagram

In his apology, the beauty guru admits to throwing a shade at the singing diva because he thought she’d be releasing a makeup line instead of a skin care line.

James Charles has learned his mistake. Shortly after the beauty guru posted a tweet shading Alicia Keys over her newly-announced beauty brand with e.l.f. Beauty, he issued an apology to the singing diva on Thursday, August 6 after realizing that he jumped to conclusions too fast.

Initially, James thought that Alicia would be releasing a makeup line and that bothered him a little bit considering the fact that the “If I Ain’t Got You” singer once revealed that she does not wear makeup any longer. Thus, he took to his Twitter account to write, “People who do not wear makeup should not be coming out with makeup brands but that’s just my opinion.”

Even though the YouTube star did not name names in his post, it was clear that he threw a shade at Alicia. Some people called him out for it, with one saying, “Why are you talking about Alicia Keys when she’s coming out with skin care not makeup?” Realizing this, James quickly deleted his tweet and issued a public apology to Alicia.

In the apology he posted on the micro-blogging site, James admitted to making a mistake of not reading further before jumping to conclusions. “A few years ago, she announced that she no longer would wear makeup, so I was bothered because many celebrities come into the beauty space as a cash grab without any actual passion and then leave,” he said in the lengthy statement. “I deleted the tweet after a few minutes because it’s childish to indirect tweet someone & I am not the gatekeeper of makeup.”

He continued, “Anyone should be able to secure their bag and its not up to me which brands people should or shouldn’t support. I’m now glad that I did delete it because after reading further, I learned that the beauty line is SKINCARE. This was my mistake and I should’ve read more before tweeting, because literally who better to talk about keeping your skin clear without makeup?”

“Regardless of my intention with my tweet, it ended up being a microaggression against someone I respect, so to @aliciakeys I owe a direct apology–I’m sorry. It wasn’t my place to gatekeep this industry,” he added, vowing to support her brand in the years to come. “I know the brand will be worth a billion in a few years.”

Alicia has yet to respond to James’ apology.