Ishaan Khatter Speaks About his Excitement to Work with Katrina Kaif



Few weeks back, Farhan Akhtar announced his next production venture – Phone Bhoot. While the title is quirky, the casting which includes Katrina Kaif, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, is even quirkier.

Speaking to a leading daily, Ishaan Khattar revealed his excitement about working with Katrina Kaif. He says he’d been waiting for years to work with Ms Kaif. Says he, “Katrina is a senior in terms of her work and experience, and I look up to her. I have been waiting for years to work with her. She is the quintessential glamorous diva. The photo-shoot we did together was a riot, and I imagine we will be bringing our different energies to the set when we start shooting.” Can’t wait!

This is the first time Ishaan works on a horror-comedy and he’s excited about it, “I have explored neither comedy nor horror, so it’s a new territory for me.” The actor reveals that the film will begin later this year and he hopes the situation will improve by then. He also has Khaali Peeli up for release where he will be seen with Ananya Panday. The actor has few days of shoot left for the film. He will complete it when the makers have a safe plan.