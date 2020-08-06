Isaac Quaynor injury, Nathan Buckley questions metal studs of Sydney Swans youngster

The AFL is set to launch a probe into Sydney youngster Sam Wicks’ boot studs after Collingwood’s Isaac Quaynor was left with a deep cut on his shin in a freak accident.

With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Quaynor attempted to run down Wicks from behind, but as he brought Wicks down, his shin landed on the back of the youngster’s boot, leaving him with a gruesome cut.

Metal studs are banned in the AFL in order to protect players from injuries such as the one sustained by Quaynor, and the league will question Sydney officials over Wicks’ boots.

The AFL will investigate whether Swans youngster Sam Wicks’ boots are safe to be used in future (Getty)

After initially stating that Wicks was wearing standard issue screw-in studs, it was revealed by AFL reporter Jon Ralph on Fox Footy that the first-gamer had worn a “hybrid” boot which contained “moulded plastic and metal screw-ins”.

Ralph added that Wicks had been wearing a Nike Anti-Clog Traction boot which is popular among players across the league.

In the wake of the incident, which leaves Quaynor requiring surgery, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley raised the issue of Wicks’ studs, saying he had never seen an injury like Quaynor’s in all his time in the game.

“Some of our boys were talking about what type of studs they were,” he said.

A blurred image showing the sheer size of the cut made by Wicks’ boot on Quaynor’s shin (Getty)

“Isaac actually tackled a kid whose studs sort of raked across his shin and actually split his shin, six to eight inches, completely open.

“I haven’t heard of that happening in all my time in footy. I’m pretty sure studs pierce the skin periodically, and even Will (Hoskin-Elliott) had an element of that in his knee in the first quarter, but you never see what happened to Isaac in that last quarter.

“The kid could have had metal studs in as well, so that was his bad luck to fall on the only kid (on the ground) who had that.

“In the end, we don’t get them checked. It’s not Under-12s where the umpire comes in and checks your studs before you play.”