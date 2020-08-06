Intuit has agreed to acquire TradeGecko, an inventory and order management software platform for small retailers and wholesalers, sources say for $80M+ (Yoolim Lee/Bloomberg)

Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Intuit has agreed to acquire TradeGecko, an inventory and order management software platform for small retailers and wholesalers, sources say for $80M+ — – Intuit is said to pay more than $80 million for TradeGecko,nbsp; — TradeGecko will be integrated into Intuit’s QuickBooks Online
