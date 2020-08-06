Internet Makes Fun of Donald Trump for Mispronouncing Thailand as ‘Thighland’ During Speech

Instagram

During his speech at a Whirlpool event in Ohio, POTUS says at one point, ‘Shifting production to Thighland and to Vietnam,’ before correcting repeating the words but with the correct pronunciation.

–

President Donald Trump has made another blunder during his speech. POTUS was speaking about revitalizing U.S. manufacturing at a Whirlpool factory in Ohio on Thursday, August 6 when he suddenly mispronounced Thailand as “Thighland” before correcting himself.

He said at one point during his speech, “Shifting production to Thighland and to Vietnam,” before repeating the words but with the correct pronunciation. He continued, “Two places that I like their leaders very much. They’re very nice to us. Do they take advantage of the United States? Not so much anymore.”

His blunder quickly went viral as many people began making fun of him. “Thighland is either the name of the porno he just rented from behind the resolute desk, or the chick place he dispatched one of his secret service attachment to on a special mission,” one quipped, as one other came up with a similar joke, “Maybe he was just thinking about his bucket of KFC waiting for him back at the resolute desk!”

“Thighland? That’s between Maleyesia and Myarmsmar right?” someone else said, with an individual commenting, “Yo Semites, let’s go on vacation to Thighland.” It was a clear reference to that one time when Trump mispronounced Yosemite as “Yo, Semite” at an event earlier this year.

Someone else, in the meantime, chimed in, “Trump mispronounces Thailand as ‘Thighland’ like a third grader sounding out a word he doesn’t know as he did with Yosemite. This is not normal. It strongly suggests he is in a state of predementia.” One more person added, ” ‘Thigh Land’ Q. Where is Donald’s 2nd favorite place to explore if he can’t quite “grab ’em by the p***y”?” There was also someone who said, “He’s confusing Thailand with one of his favorite strip joints.”