Interfor Reports Q2’20 Results

EBITDA1 of $43 million on Sales of $397 million

Net Debt to Invested Capital1of 22%; Liquidity of $497 million

Chief Financial Officer Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) Interfor recorded net earnings in Q2’20 of $3.2 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.09 per share in Q1’20 and a net loss of $11.2 million, or $0.17 per share in Q2’19. Adjusted net earnings were $10.6 million in Q2’20 compared to $0.7 million in Q1’20 and an Adjusted net loss of $16.2 million in Q2’19.

Adjusted EBITDA was $42.8 million on sales of $396.8 million in Q2’20 versus $36.6 million on sales of $479.6 million in Q1’20.

Notable items in the quarter included:

• Strengthened Financial Position

Net debt ended the quarter at $239.1 million, or 21.6% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $496.9 million.

Interfor generated $37.6 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $0.56 per share. Working capital investment decreased by $65.4 million from efforts to optimize lumber and log inventory levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital spending was $23.6 million, including $18.9 million on high-return discretionary projects, primarily in the U.S. South. US$76.1 million has been spent on the Company’s Phase II strategic capital plan through June 30, 2020.

With its strengthened financial position, Interfor has increased its planned capital expenditures for 2020 by $20 million to a total of approximately $120 million.

• Lumber Production Decline Due to COVID-19 Related Curtailments

Total lumber production in Q2’20 was 421 million board feet, down 206 million board feet quarter-over-quarter. This decline reflects Interfor’s previously announced plan to temporarily reduce production across its operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of Q2’20, the Company’s lumber production had returned to rates typical for the period preceding the pandemic.

Production in the B.C. region declined to 115 million board feet from 186 million board feet in the preceding quarter. The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 230 million board feet and 76 million board feet, respectively, compared to 311 million board feet and 130 million board feet in Q1’20.

Lumber inventory levels decreased 68 million board feet over the course of Q2’20.

• Mixed Lumber Price Movements

Movements in the key benchmark prices were mixed quarter-over-quarter with the Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2×4 9’ benchmarks decreasing by US$30 and US$16 per mfbm to US$350 and US$415 per mfbm, respectively, while the SYP Composite increased by US$77 per mfbm to US$428 per mfbm. Interfor’s average lumber selling price increased $53 from Q1’20 to $646 per mfbm.

While lumber prices fell sharply in the initial stages of COVID-19, industry-wide production curtailments and growing demand have contributed to the strengthening price environment since mid-April 2020.

• Softwood Lumber Duties

Interfor expensed $7.4 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing and anti-dumping duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%. Cumulative duties of US$106.7 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On February 3, 2020 the U.S. Department of Commerce issued preliminary revised combined rates of 8.37% for 2017 and 8.21% for 2018. These rates remain preliminary, with final rate determinations not expected until November 2020. At such time, the final rates will be applied to new lumber shipments. No adjustments have been recorded in the financial statements as of June 30, 2020 to reflect the preliminary revised duty rates.

Outlook

Near-term lumber demand is expected to remain strong, as repair and renovation lumber demand continues to be robust and U.S. housing starts recover from the initial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry-wide lumber production curtailments in March resulted in supply shortages and higher lumber prices. However, recovery of the economy in North America continues to be impacted by uncertainties related to COVID-19.

Interfor’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on invested capital over the business cycle.

While uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Interfor is well positioned with its strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.

Chief Financial Officer Appointment

At its meeting earlier today, the Company’s Board of Directors confirmed the appointment of Rick Pozzebon as Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, effective August 6, 2020. Mr. Pozzebon, who is 42 and a CPA, CA and CFA Charterholder, joined Interfor in January 2014. As Vice President, Corporate Controller, he has led the Company’s corporate finance and tax functions. He has more than 18 years of experience working with one of the big four accounting firms in both the US and Canada and in various senior corporate finance roles.

Financial and Operating Highlights 1

For the 3 months ended For the 6 months ended Jun. 30 Jun. 30 Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Jun. 30 Unit 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Financial Highlights2 Total sales $MM 396.8 481.3 479.6 876.4 932.5 Lumber $MM 322.1 406.9 379.3 701.4 787.4 Logs, residual products and other $MM 74.7 74.4 100.3 175.0 145.1 Operating earnings (loss) $MM 13.3 (18.2) 14.6 27.9 (35.0) Net earnings (loss) $MM 3.2 (11.2) 6.3 9.5 (26.5) Net earnings (loss) per share, basic $/share 0.05 (0.17) 0.09 0.14 (0.39) Adjusted net earnings (loss)3 $MM 10.6 (16.2) 0.7 11.4 (28.9) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic3 $/share 0.16 (0.24) 0.01 0.17 (0.43) Operating cash flow per share

(before working capital changes)3 $/share 0.56 0.15 0.57 1.13 0.40 Adjusted EBITDA3 $MM 42.8 12.6 36.6 79.4 28.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 % 10.8% 2.6% 7.6% 9.1% 3.1% Total assets $MM 1,538.8 1,459.8 1,569.5 1,538.8 1,459.8 Total debt $MM 408.8 261.7 425.6 408.8 261.7 Net debt3 $MM 239.1 198.2 322.0 239.1 198.2 Net debt to invested capital3 % 21.6% 17.9% 26.7% 21.6% 17.9% Annualized return on invested capital3 % 14.8% 4.6% 12.9% 14.7% 5.4% Operating Highlights Lumber production million fbm 421 647 627 1,047 1,293 Total lumber sales million fbm 499 674 641 1,140 1,295 Lumber sales – Interfor produced million fbm 488 664 632 1,120 1,274 Lumber sales – wholesale and commission million fbm 11 10 9 20 21 Lumber – average selling price4 $/thousand fbm 646 603 592 616 608 Average USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.3862 1.3377 1.3449 1.3651 1.3336 Closing USD/CAD exchange rate5 1 USD in CAD 1.3628 1.3087 1.4187 1.3628 1.3087

Notes:

Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. Gross sales before duties. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor’s net debt at June 30, 2020 was $239.1 million, or 21.6% of invested capital, representing an increase of $14.3 million since December 31, 2019.

In response to COVID-19, the Company has taken steps to significantly reduce its working capital through balancing inventory levels with demand and reducing discretionary spending and commitments. The Company also continues to actively review the evolving Canadian and U.S. government stimulus programs to access any available support for its business operations and employees.

As at June 30, 2020 the Company had net working capital of $275.7 million and available liquidity of $496.9 million, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $350 million Revolving Term Line.

The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio that could affect the Company’s borrowing capacity under the Revolving Term Line.

Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

For the 3 months ended Jun. 30,

For the 6 months ended Jun. 30, Thousands of Dollars 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net debt Net debt, period opening $322,036 $172,746 $224,860 $63,825 Issuance of Senior Secured Notes – – 140,770 – Term Line net drawings (repayments) – – (59) 750 Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD (16,770) (5,520) 8,370 (11,850) Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents (71,640) 30,028 (140,624) 98,918 Decrease in marketable securities – – – 41,766 Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities from strengthening CAD 5,488 955 5,798 4,800 Net debt, period ending $239,114 $198,209 $239,114 $198,209

On March 26, 2020, the Company issued US$50,000,000 of Series F Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.34%, and US$50,000,000 of Series G Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.25%. Each series of these Senior Secured Notes have equal payments of US$16,667,000 due on each of March 26, 2028, 2029 and on maturity in 2030.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of June 30, 2020:

Revolving Senior Term Secured Thousands of Canadian Dollars Line Notes Total Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available $350,000 $408,840 $758,840 Less: Drawings – 408,840 408,840 Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 22,849 – 22,849 Unused portion of facility $327,151 $ – 327,151 Add: Cash and cash equivalents 169,726 Available liquidity at June 30, 2020 $496,877

Interfor’s Revolving Term Line matures in March 2024 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $45.0 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Return on invested capital which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

For the 3 months ended For the 6 months ended Jun. 30 Jun. 30 Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Jun. 30 Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Net earnings (loss) $3,235 $(11,159) $6,309 $9,544 $(26,461) Add: Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs 115 87 371 486 1,752 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 4,963 321 849 5,812 (19) Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 5,629 (851) (8,946) (3,317) 1,132 Other (income) expense (586) (6,487) 115 (471) (6,323) Income tax effect of above adjustments (2,712) 1,866 2,043 (669) 991 Adjusted net earnings (loss) $10,644 $(16,223) $741 $11,385 $(28,928) Weighted average number of shares – basic (‘000) 67,260 67,252 67,260 67,260 67,300 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share $0.16 $(0.24) $0.01 $0.17 $(0.43) Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings (loss) $3,235 $(11,159) $6,309 $9,544 $(26,461) Add: Depreciation of plant and equipment 15,601 19,410 20,061 35,662 39,132 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,108 12,201 10,530 18,638 21,938 Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs 115 87 371 486 1,752 Finance costs 5,185 3,324 4,096 9,281 7,500 Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 4,963 321 849 5,812 (19) Income tax expense (recovery) 563 (4,196) 3,205 3,768 (9,704) EBITDA 37,770 19,988 45,421 83,191 34,138 Add: Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 5,629 (851) (8,946) (3,317) 1,132 Other (income) expense (586) (6,487) 115 (471) (6,323) Adjusted EBITDA $42,813 $12,650 $36,590 $79,403 $28,947 Sales $396,778 $481,345 $479,646 $876,424 $932,508 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8% 2.6% 7.6% 9.1% 3.1% Net debt to invested capital Net debt Total debt $408,840 $261,740 $425,610 $408,840 $261,740 Cash and cash equivalents (169,726) (63,531) (103,574) (169,726) (63,531) Total net debt $239,114 $198,209 $322,036 $239,114 $198,209 Invested capital Net debt $239,114 $198,209 $322,036 $239,114 $198,209 Shareholders’ equity 869,443 911,409 882,917 869,443 911,409 Total invested capital $1,108,557 $1,109,618 $1,204,953 $1,108,557 $1,109,618 Net debt to invested capital1 21.6% 17.9% 26.7% 21.6% 17.9% Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $103,003 $32,302 $19,319 $122,322 $(26,048) Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital (65,439) (22,443) 19,103 (46,336) 52,992 Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $37,564 $9,859 $38,422 $75,986 $26,944 Weighted average number of shares – basic (‘000) 67,260 67,252 67,260 67,260 67,300 Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) $0.56 $0.15 $0.57 $1.13 $0.40 Annualized return on invested capital Adjusted EBITDA $42,813 $12,650 $36,590 $79,403 $28,947 Invested capital, beginning of period $1,204,953 $1,106,255 $1,055,842 $1,055,842 $1,032,591 Invested capital, end of period 1,108,557 1,109,618 1,204,953 1,108,557 1,109,618 Average invested capital $1,156,755 $1,107,937 $1,130,398 $1,082,200 $1,071,105 Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital 3.7% 1.1% 3.2% 7.3% 2.7% Annualization factor 4.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 Annualized return on invested capital 14.8% 4.6% 12.9% 14.7% 5.4%

Note: 1 Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Sales $396,778 $481,345 $876,424 $932,508 Costs and expenses: Production 337,134 448,043 760,362 861,226 Selling and administration 9,444 9,808 18,672 20,373 Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 5,629 (851) (3,317) 1,132 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits 7,387 10,844 17,987 21,962 Depreciation of plant and equipment 15,601 19,410 35,662 39,132 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,108 12,201 18,638 21,938 383,303 499,455 848,004 965,763 Operating earnings (loss) before write-downs and restructuring costs 13,475 (18,110) 28,420 (33,255) Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs 115 87 486 1,752 Operating earnings (loss) 13,360 (18,197) 27,934 (35,007) Finance costs (5,185) (3,324) (9,281) (7,500) Other foreign exchange gain (loss) (4,963) (321) (5,812) 19 Other income (expense) 586 6,487 471 6,323 (9,562) 2,842 (14,622) (1,158) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 3,798 (15,355) 13,312 (36,165) Income tax expense (recovery): Current (193) 233 136 393 Deferred 756 (4,429) 3,632 (10,097) 563 (4,196) 3,768 (9,704) Net earnings (loss) $3,235 $(11,159) $9,544 $(26,461) Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted $0.05 $(0.17) $0.14 $(0.39)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Net earnings (loss) $3,235 $(11,159) $9,544 $(26,461) Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax (543) (439) (1,256) 133 Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss): Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax (16,400) (10,728) 29,683 (23,601) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (16,943) (11,167) 28,427 (23,468) Comprehensive income (loss) $(13,708) $(22,326) $37,971 $(49,929)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2019 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $3,235 $(11,159) $9,544 $(26,461) Items not involving cash: Depreciation of plant and equipment 15,601 19,410 35,662 39,132 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 8,108 12,201 18,638 21,938 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 756 (4,429) 3,632 (10,097) Current income tax expense (recovery) (193) 233 136 393 Finance costs 5,185 3,324 9,281 7,500 Other assets (450) 304 486 321 Reforestation liability (4,616) (3,250) (1,850) (743) Provisions and other liabilities 4,993 (801) (5,300) (1,004) Stock options 234 209 490 317 Write-down (recovery) of plant and equipment (53) 88 (53) 1,811 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 5,350 216 5,791 160 Other income (586) (6,487) (471) (6,323) 37,564 9,859 75,986 26,944 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital: Trade accounts receivable and other (6,164) (5,873) (29,577) (20,448) Inventories 65,968 17,605 67,323 (9,565) Prepayments 4,020 (2,873) 1,907 (5,742) Trade accounts payable and provisions 1,609 13,862 6,671 (16,662) Income tax refund (payment) 6 (278) 12 (575) 103,003 32,302 122,322 (26,048) activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (21,116) (58,904) (45,988) (94,830) Additions to roads and bridges (2,439) (5,661) (5,143) (13,505) Additions to intangible assets – (20) – (72) Acquisition of timber license, roads and other assets net of assumed liabilities – – (56,606) – Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 705 8,032 867 8,140 Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities, deposits and other assets (681) (11) (879) 46,760 (23,531) (56,564) (107,749) (53,507) Financing activities: Issuance of share capital, net of expenses – 17 – 80 Share repurchases – – – (7,825) Interest payments (4,751) (2,837) (8,509) (5,417) Lease liability payments (3,074) (2,779) (6,008) (5,765) Debt refinancing costs (7) (172) (143) (1,191) Operating line net drawings (repayments) – 5 (59) 5 Additions to long term debt – – 140,770 197,925 Repayments of long term debt – – – (197,175) (7,832) (5,766) 126,051 (19,363) Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency (5,488) (955) (5,798) (3,703) Increase (decrease) in cash 66,152 (30,983) 134,826 (102,621) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 103,574 94,514 34,900 166,152 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $169,726 $63,531 $169,726 $63,531

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (unaudited) (thousands of Canadian Dollars) Jun. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $169,726 $34,900 Trade accounts receivable and other 119,712 86,608 Income taxes receivable 1,888 1,995 Inventories 119,934 181,577 Prepayments 19,460 20,449 430,720 325,529 Employee future benefits 110 673 Deposits and other assets 9,988 9,296 Right of use assets 32,600 32,780 Property, plant and equipment 774,810 739,515 Roads and bridges 20,514 24,353 Timber licences 116,837 60,596 Other intangible assets 3,032 3,480 Goodwill 145,570 138,734 Deferred income taxes 4,643 6,961 $1,538,824 $1,341,917 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable and provisions $120,095 $114,358 Current portion of long term debt 7,381 – Reforestation liability 16,216 13,021 Lease liabilities 11,210 10,105 Income taxes payable 134 163 155,036 137,647 Reforestation liability 29,853 27,401 Lease liabilities 26,023 27,718 Long term debt 401,459 259,760 Employee future benefits 13,132 11,843 Provisions and other liabilities 14,138 18,957 Deferred income taxes 29,740 27,609 Equity: Share capital 533,685 533,685 Contributed surplus 4,961 4,471 Translation reserve 86,442 56,759 Retained earnings 244,355 236,067 869,443 830,982 $1,538,824 $1,341,917

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information may include words such as: will, could, should, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, forecast, projection, target, outlook, opportunity, risk or strategy. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s second quarter and annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com. Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include volatility in the selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company’s ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company’s allowable annual cut (“AAC”); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company’s ability to export its products; the softwood lumber trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia; environmental impacts of the Company’s operations; labour disruptions; information systems security; and the existence of a public health crisis (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic). Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking information in this release is based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com .

The Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q2’20 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com .

