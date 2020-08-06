Interactive map shows which countries are still in lockdown – including US, Australia and Portugal

An interactive map shows which countries are still in lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus sweeping the globe.

Parts of the UK, Melbourne in Australia and Texa, California and Florida in the US are among destinations still with strict rules – or have had restrictions reimposed due to high cases of the virus.

But you may be surprised to learn that Sweden, Botswana, Belarus, Madagascar and Cambodia have never gone into into lockdown.

Countries such as China, Russia, Canada and most of the continent of Africa have been able to lift lockdown after curbing infections of the deadly bug.

To help show how the globe is dealing with the spread of the virus, comparison website Hello Safe created the handy interactive map.

Try out the map below:

Red = Total or partial lockdown still in place

Pink = Re-quarantining measures

Light green = Overall deconfinement ongoing or achieved

Dark green = Lockdown never put in place

It comes as Aberdeen was the first place in Scotland to be put into a local lockdown as infections spiked and were traced to punters in pubs.

The city follows Leicester and the north of England which had lockdown measures reimposed to curb the spread of the virus.

Now more holiday destinations could be struck off Scotland’s quarantine exemption list as infection rates across Europe skyrocket.

Holidaymakers were left disappointed earlier this week after the Scottish Government announced that anyone arriving back in the country from Spain will now have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Those who fails to self-isolate could face a £480 fine.

Weekly data released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control revealed the scale in which the number of cases of Covid-19 has increased.

And there are now fears that other European countries are following suit, with officials reportedly keeping an eye on at least 11 that are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.