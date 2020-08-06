In Poland, the Rainbow Flag Is Wrapped Up in a Broader Culture War

And while there was speculation that the government would soften its rhetoric after Mr. Duda won re-election last month, that has not happened.

The arrest of three activists for hanging rainbow flags on monuments in Warsaw this week escalated already heightened tensions and came after government officials have for days been calling for the police to find and punish the perpetrators.

Leaders of the governing Law and Justice party have been emboldened by criticism from the European Union and its decision to withhold funding for six Polish towns that had declared themselves “L.G.B.T.-free zones.” The E.U.’s action represented a rare financial punishment of a member nation for issues related to the treatment of its citizens.

The party and its leaders have seized on the rainbow flag as a symbol of all the things that they say pose a threat to Roman Catholic values and the nation’s identity.

But the dispute has also galvanized critics of the governing party, who have seized on the flag as an emblem of opposition. For many, it represents not just solidarity with homosexuals, but also a rejection of what they view as a government-led campaign of intolerance, hatred and xenophobia.