In a Year of Challenges, VertexOne Experiences Continued Growth in 2020

All of the above year-to-date efforts come as an embodiment of VertexOne’s acknowledgment that employees and clients need solutions that scale with their goals and objectives. VertexOne is proud to have executed upon all of these priorities.

“As we continue to move through the remainder of 2020, VertexOne is proud to be able to support customers across gas, electric and water with their utility technology goals, and serve as a model of success for others in our industry,” said Jornod. “We’re confident that, alongside our employees and clients, we will emerge from this stronger, having learned numerous valuable lessons in scaling, supporting and strengthening our business when it is most critical.”

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities across North America. Through a wide range of innovative services and solutions—including the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS Solution for Utilities comprised of the Customer Information System (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self Service, and now the addition of WaterSmart solutions and services—VertexOne helps utilities more efficiently deliver a compelling customer experience; reducing the cost to serve customers, increasing operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and driving utility operations forward. VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes through our VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, so utilities don’t have to—leaving our customers more time to focus on core utility business while leaving the technology to us. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

